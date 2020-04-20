Every day, millions of people turn to TikTok for a bright spot in their day. Finding moments of levity and connecting with others has become even more important, given the situation.
Confined to their homes, celebrities are using innovative content and regularly participating in the in-app trending challenges on the platform to create interesting content.
Celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Kunal Kemmu, Richa Chadha, Sargun Mehta, Jay Bhanushali, Sanjeev Kapoor and Kunal Kapur are regularly posting diverse content.
#GharBaithoIndia: Jacqueline Fernandez’s message for the community on lockdown - https://vm.tiktok.com/WAVEr3/
Bored at home: Disha Patani spending her time - https://m.tiktok.com/v/6807696539532758273.html
#Durdurse: Shilpa Shetty’s fun and awareness filled appeal - https://vm.tiktok.com/WAX84F/
Sania Mirza’s #PlayAtHome on TikTok - https://vm.tiktok.com/WAWQNK/
#TikTokChef: Chef Kunal Kapur’s quick and easy to make Khandvi recipe - https://vm.tiktok.com/WAtvwh/
#FlipTheSwitch: Raveena Tandon’s flip with her daughter - https://vm.tiktok.com/WAWwsd/
#HomeFitness: Shilpa Shetty’s daily-workout routine to stay fit- https://vm.tiktok.com/nv1jpP/
Alaya Furniturewala adds her own twist to the #PlankChallenge with her TikTok video https://vm.tiktok.com/WDBdum/
#StayHome comedy by Riteish Deshmukh- https://vm.tiktok.com/WD8xHR/
Madhuri Dixit Nene sharing a TikTok video making her son learn kathak with #Learnfromhome challenge - https://vm.tiktok.com/WDkrHk/
