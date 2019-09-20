MUMBAI — T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, the makers of the Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor film, “Street Dancer 3D,” have released the official logo titled, “Streets To Street Dancer.”
Coming to make you groove, one step at a time! Are you ready?— StreetDancer3 (@streetdancer_) September 20, 2019
Presenting the official logo of #StreetsToStreetDancer!#StreetDancer3D @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor @norafatehi @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar @Lizelle1238 @remodsouza @PDdancing @Aparshakti @dthevirus31 @punitjpathak pic.twitter.com/4fJh0hqwUp
Co-starring Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi, the film directed by Remo D’Souza, will now release Jan. 24. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza, it has music by Sachin-Jigar.
