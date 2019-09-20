street dancer

Starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, “Street Dancer 3,” will release Jan. 24. (Street Dancer 3/Twitter photo)

MUMBAI — T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, the makers of the Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor film, “Street Dancer 3D,” have released the official logo titled, “Streets To Street Dancer.”

 Co-starring Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi, the film directed by Remo D’Souza, will now release Jan. 24. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza, it has music by Sachin-Jigar.

