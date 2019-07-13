“The Holiday” trailer is here, and it will be the craziest Holiday ever!
“The Holiday” embarks upon the journey of the vivacious Mehak (Adah Sharma) who plans a first of its kind bachelorette with her “brides-men”! Created by Lakshya Raj Anand, the show also features the eccentric Patrick (Priyank Sharma), the suave Armaan (Aashim Gulati) and the eloquent Kabir (Veer Rajwant Singh). The crazy bachelorette is coming soon on The Zoom Studios YouTube channel and Zoom TV.
Watch the trailer here.
MUMBAI—The Zoom Studios’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.