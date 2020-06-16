MUMBAI — “RadhaKrishn” fame Sumedh Mudgalkar wishes to meet Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Lord Krishna in the 1988 original “Mahabharat” on television.
Sumedh Mudgalkar, who is charming the audience with his performance as Krishn (Lord Krishna) in Star Bharat’s popular mythological show “RadhaKrishn” is set to watch the re-telecast of “Mahabharat” on the channel. The reason he is looking forward to watching the show is Nitish Bharadwaj, who inspired him with the portrayal of the role of Krishna 32 years ago. He has always wanted to meet Bharadwaj.
Mudgalkar says, “As I started preparing for “RadhaKrishn,” I tried to learn more and more about Krishn’s characteristics. The first memory of Krishna I remember is from the stories my grandmother used to share. Secondly, Shri Krishna’s portrayal in “Mahabharat” that I watched as a child.”
“Whenever I talk about one of the most mesmerizing portrayal of Krishna, Nitish Bharadwaj-ji’s name is always on top of the list. I remember watching the original just before “RadhaKrishn” during my learning process. I’ve always been his fan, I don’t know if I’ve been lucky enough that he has come across my work ever, but I so wish he does. I hope I get his blessings. I wish I can meet him someday. It’s amazing to see Star Bharat is getting the legendary show on the channel.”
