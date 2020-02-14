There is no re-created song here, except for a hint of the old “Love Aaj Aur Kal” song “Twist” in the end video track. But so what? The film itself seems to be a complete re-creation of the 2009 “Love Aaj Kal,” which was Imtiaz Ali’s last hit! This is a smart rework, just the way “Vishwatma” (1992) was rehashed from “Tridev” (1989), “Naseeb” (1981) from “Amar Akbar Anthony” (1977) and—officially— “Shiva” (2006) from “James” (2005).
Quite obviously, with all these filmmakers, it was about playing safe. Imtiaz, as we know, has had no hit since, never mind the hype that “Rockstar” was in the media. So Ali cleverly recycles the older “Love Aaj Kal”’s plot by replacing Rishi Kapoor with Randeep Hooda (sincere but no star like Kapoor was even then), and Sara Ali Khan is the female protagonist. Arushi Sharma, a pleasant but ordinary debutant, is the girl from the bygone era of the 1990s who was Raj (Hooda)’s love interest. Raj was then Raghu, and for small-time Udaipur, Raghu and Leena (Sharma) were fairly bold.
Raghu leaves his family and a medical course to be with Leena when she is taken away to Delhi to be far from him. He starts a job, becomes a Casanova and no longer wants his childhood flame, which he realizes when it is too late.
And so, in 2020, as Raj, a well-to-do café owner, he advises confused and career-minded Zoe (Sara Ali Khan) to not let go of Veer (Aaryan again), as he finds her special and is devoted to her. Zoe, on the other hand, is a career-oriented young girl, with part of the motivation coming from her mother (Simone Singh) who has sacrificed all for marrying her father, again in the 1990s. She just wants to have a great time with Veer but is not serious about a long-term relationship with him or anyone.
The structure of the film is not confusing, thanks to the chasm between cultures and people in the divergent eras of 1990 and 2020. But what Imtiaz wants to say, amidst his standard graffiti-oriented locations and sets, is more than a little ambiguous. Is he trying to say that a girl should not be career-oriented? Or does he hint that a woman cannot manage both home (and love) and career? Or that casual sex and pubs are all that signify the youth of these times, while Hindi movies outlined the identity of the older generations?
Ali’s direction is good, but his perspective wonky. Ever since he made the cardinal goof-up of shifting from Pritam to A.R. Rahman after excellent musicals like “Jab We Met” and “Love Aaj Kal” in which the music helped the films hugely, Pritam in Ali’s films, or maybe this combo, has never been the same. The film gets no help from the score, with only “Haan Main Galat” sounding like having a modicum of shelf-life. Neither does the background score by Ishaan Chhabra stand out. Technically, the film is good.
Kartik is in form as Raghu, but is best in the second half as Veer, the intense rejected lover. His expressions in the climax are amazing. Sara Ali Khan shows spunk and carries the character. However, the half-baked values of Zoe handicap her from a lethal performance that could have been there. The supporting cast has nothing much to do.
So if you too have nothing much to do, watch this no-brainer of a film.
Rating: **1/2
Produced by: Imtiaz Ali & Dinesh Vijan
Directed and written by: Imtiaz Ali
Music: Pritam
Starring: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda, Arushi Sharma, Simone Singh, Siddharth Kak, Indresh Malik, Pranati Rai Prakash, Amrit Arora, Monika Pawar & others
