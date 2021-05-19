MUMBAI — Eros Now’s short film “Infected 2030” is “an emotional love story of an urban couple who express their love for each other as a deadly virus confines them.” Filmmaker Chandan P. Singh depicts a grim future of another pandemic.
Written, directed, and produced by Singh, “Infected” is set nine years in the future, where the pandemic situation is at its worst. The story revolves around a blissfully married couple, played by Singh and Nyorika Bhateja. When a deadly virus infects the wife, their happy life hits a roadblock. The husband tries every possible way to get the best medical facilities for her, but in vain. Finally, she is isolated at home. The two-month quarantine affects the wife as she misses her husband's physical presence.
What happens next? Does the wife control her desires, or does she open the door to be with her husband? Does the husband also get infected by the deadly virus?
No doubt a severely morbid and pessimistic story, but since it has been made, and the sexual side of a couple’s life shown amidst another pandemic in 2030, the platform wants us to check on it.
We wonder why the OTT platform approved a story that was such a negative look-ahead by its creator. And what made Singh go so gloom-ridden and defeatist? Cannot we have optimistic, bright content to combat the current situation? Just a thought.
