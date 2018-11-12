MUMBAI—The trailer launch of Abhishek Kapoor’s “Kedarnath” was held at the J.W. Marriott on Nov. 12. The epic love saga, set against the backdrop of the Kedarnath floods of 2013, narrates the story of a Muslim ‘pitthhu’ (someone who carries a load, human or otherwise, on his back or ‘pitthh’ as a helper or porter) who falls in love with a well-to-do and Hindu pilgrim girl.
After the teaser and the first song of the film, “Namo Namo,” received an exceptional response from the audience, the film that marks the second collaboration of director Abhishek Kapoor with Sushant Singh Rajput after the latter’s debut with “Kai Po Che!” (2013), and the third between Kapoor and producer Ronnie Screwvala (who came in after some producers changed hands) ha music by Amit Trivedi,
Sara Ali Khan made her first formal media appearance at the launch, coming across as a cheerful and exuberant girl who looked the spitting image of mom Amrita Singh in one of the posters on the venue. The debut-making actress thanked the audience and the media for being supportive and nice to her, raved about her team, praised Sushant for being an ideal co-star and a great Hindi coach (!). In reply to a scribe’s question on her prospects vis-a-vis Jahnvi Kapoor, Sara wished her the best for the Newcomer awards 2018 as she thought she was “amazing” in “Dhadak.” Sara hoped that everyone would like her in this film and said that her mother liking her performance was a given, “as she was my mom!”
Declaring that her parents were very supportive, with father Saif Ali Khan’s precondition that she should complete her education, she also said that she was proud that her lineage gave her the privilege of being able to go to Kapoor as well as Rohit Shetty and ask them for work. Her second release, “Simmba,” opposite Ranveer Singh, will also release in December.
Kapoor kept on reiterating that with the kind of problems the film faced all through its making, it was only Lord Shiva’s blessings that saw the film get to a smooth completion. Terming their co-producer Ronnie Screwvala (with Kapoor’s wife Pragya) as a “knight in shining armor,” he stated that so many people do not even complete individual pilgrimages to the shrine, while they had been able to shoot a whole film. He too raved about Rajput and stated that the actor had actually carried a man weighing 60 kilos up the hilly terrain to get into his character. At this, Khan insisted that Rajput thank all his team for raving about him, and he did!
Screwvala added that he took just a couple of minutes of watching the rough cut of the portions Kapoor had shot to come on board. “I had read the script too,” he said, adding that he liked to have lasting relationships with his filmmakers and artistes. “The best way to be a part of a film is when you do not have to think too much about coming on board,” he declared.
Watch "Kedarnath" trailer here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.