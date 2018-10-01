MUMBAI— He’s from the Salman Khan family, and he is set to shine on his own. Husband to Khan’s sis Arpita, Aayush Sharma will make his first appearance with “LoveYatri,” which releases this week. The strapping young man is friendly and articulate when we meet up at Mehboob Studios for a chat.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: What is the state of your mind on the eve of release?
A: There is nervousness AND excitement. Inshallah, it is finally happening – my debut – so I am numb and blank. The trailer and I have received a lot of love, and I hope that continues.
Q: How did you think of acting as a profession?
A: I did not, but others did! My college teachers would say I was good enough to be an actor, and so would my friends. I had never even been on stage, was very introverted and I knew nothing about acting or dancing. All that was so not happening!
After marriage, on separate occasions, Sohail (Khan)-bhai and Bhai (Salman Khan) said the same thing, and that set me thinking. I was young, 24, and if the biggest superstar of the country was saying it, why not, I thought? So I started training workshops and became more serious. I began assisting from “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” moving on to “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,” “Sultan” and “Tubelight.”
The response to “Bajrangi…” the film was overwhelming, and somewhere, even though my name was not even in the credits, I felt it was my film! It remains a very special film for me, not just one of the cult films of Bhai. And from there the magic began for me.
Q: What did you learn from these four films?
A: First, that we as actors are only the messengers who take other people’s hard work to the public. Like my wife had told me once, there are so many people behind the actors, all trying to make a very good film. It is incredible how many dreams are attached to a movie.
Especially with “Bajrangi…,” I would do the marking for Salman, standing at the points he would have to later and speaking his lines. I would then watch him as he did the same later, and understand what was right and what was not. In those four years, I traveled 24/7 with Salman, understanding everything. When there were no films, there were other things like commercials. In this phase, I learned what worked and what did not, and among the four films, three were successful, but two also got critical acclaim.
Q: The trailer does not make it feel that it is your first film.
A: Thank you for saying that! But it’s all because of the workshops I did and all this experience. I only hope people agree with you! (Smiles)
Q: Was this the only script you were offered?
A: I did go through a few more, but I was still figuring out what kind of movie should be my first – mainstream, midstream, offbeat, etcetera. And most people were surprised to see me as a normal, even thin, guy. They thought that I would be muscular and fit to break a wall, jump on cars and beat people up just because I was from the Salman Khan family!
But my prayers were finally answered as “LoveYatri” is a relatable, sweet film that brings a smile to your face. It is produced by a family that considers me its own, and I did not want to try and be a star but an actor in my first film. I will be proud of the film, irrespective of what happens. I am now a product of the Galaxy (the house where Salim Khan and Salman Khan stay) Institute of Performing Arts! (Smiles)
Q: What were your plans had acting not happened?
A: It’s like this: I am a proud Himachali boy (from Himachal Pradesh), but from 2009, I have been in Mumbai, and I love Mumbai. Since I graduated, I was thinking of how do I remain in Mumbai, since I did not want a 9 to 5 job. I was wondering what business I could start, maybe a restaurant. But then God gave me this direction. Today, I have a home, my own family as well as the Khan family who are like brothers.
Q: Was Arpita supportive?
A: Of course, she had faith in me. Her only advice was that I should be thick-skinned in the industry! When she watched the film, she had tears in her eyes and said that I have proved her right and lived up to her faith in me.
Q: And your son Ahil?
A: When Arpita was pregnant, I began to have thoughts like ‘Am I being reckless?’ But then I was determined to work hard. Today, Ahil is a smart kid who knows that his mamu (maternal uncle Salman Khan) is out there in the movies, but he had no idea what his father was doing. He watches cartoons largely, so he was a bit surprised to watch me on screen, almost like “Is papa also a cartoon?”
Q: For someone who never planned on being an actor, what is the easiest and most difficult thing about acting?
A: For me, the most difficult thing is acknowledging that I am an actor. It is just sinking in. Soon, I will have a film, a song, success, whether this time or later, but I am enjoying everything coming my way. The rest is easy. I am okay with the hours, I will work hard, but the only thing I will miss is my family. I am motivated by Bhai, who has been at it almost every day for 30 years, taking a break only in the last five days of the year!
Q: What were his and your father-in-law Salim Khan’s tips to you, if any?
A: Bhai keeps offering a lot of suggestions – acting tips, dancing tips and script tips. Salim-saab said that I should always star in films you can watch with your parents, family and kids. On the personal front, he advised that I walk with confidence from the first day on sets, and keep that confidence forever.
Q: So how was your first day on sets?
A: Well, I had no sleep the previous night! I wanted to make sure that I finished my first shot in less than five retakes, to make everyone there feel that I deserved to be an actor and that I could carry the film. After my first day, I messaged Bhai, thanking him for everything, and he sent back a sweet message, saying, “I bless you from this day forward that there is no day that you do not work and that you do not get time even for a holiday.” Earlier, he had made it clear that in front of the camera, it was all about acting and that if I failed him, he would not launch me just because I was related to him!
