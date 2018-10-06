MUMBAI—She hails from Afghanistan, where her mom was crazy about Hindi films. But that does not mean that mother was gung-ho about her dear and only child Warina Hussain entering Hindi films – she was against it. “But now,” says the perky actress, “Mom sends me pictures of my interviews, and I have to tell her that yes, I know it has appeared because it was I who gave the interview! Mom’s proud and happy!” she grins.
Meet Warina Hussain, the heroine of “LoveYatri.” We chat up the peppy actress in a rapid-fire chat. Excerpts from an interview:
Q: What were your feelings when the film was on release?
A: The film was just like our baby for Aayush (Sharma), my director Abhiraj (Minawala) and me. I still could not believe that the film has released, and as 5th October neared, I was getting that exam-waali feeling (the feeling before an exam) about what would be the result. Touch wood, there has been a great response to the trailer and the songs.
Q: What sparked off your love story with acting?
A: It was not a love story, but an arranged marriage! (Laughs) I was doing modeling for six years, and when I look back, I realize that I had come very ahead. So I thought, why not graduate to acting. I came to Mumbai, did commercial acting workshops, joined the New York Film Academy’s Mumbai branch, took dance classes, trained in ballet and began giving auditions.
Q: How were you cast in this film?
A: It was a process. I first met the casting director and auditioned. Then I met Aayush and Abhiraj and finally met Salman Khan, who said, “Congratulations!” I am blessed and grateful for the opportunity, and somewhere proud of getting here without knowing anybody. And who will say no to a project with Salman Khan Films? (Smiles)
Q: You are very comfortable in Hindi.
A: I have spent almost a decade in India now. I have taken diction classes as well. I have hardly any Gujarati to speak in the film, but for the line, “Mane Gujarati aavde chhe,’ which means “I know Gujarati.” This was based on a recce we did in Ahmedabad that showed that the youth there spoke the same blend of English and Hindi and much less of Gujarati. So we kept the language very simple and understandable.
Q: How much do you know about Hindi films?
A: My mother is crazy about Indian films and is a big Salman fan. I would watch them with her. We also watched Indian serials like “Sonpari.”Actually, a part of my familiarity with Hindi comes from all this, and half of Afghanistan knows Hindi. My favorite movie, by the way, is “Andaz Apna Apna.”
Q: How was the rapport between Aayush and you?
A: We met for training, which started with readings, and making notes about our characters, the movie, and even our personal likes and dislikes. That’s when we started opening up. Today, he and Abhiraj are very close friends.
Q: And how much was your interaction with Salman himself?
A: It was very limited, but whenever we did meet, my energy boosted up because he was always so positive and supportive. The best tip he gave me was “Warina, don’t worry!” (Laughs). He also said, “Put your heart, soul and mind into this project, because this is going to decide the future for all three of you!”
Q: Were you nervous at the time of your first-ever shot?
A: I was, but I did not have any fear of the camera. It was just first-time nervousness as an actor. When modeling, it was the same schedule otherwise: the call time was the same, we were in the same studios, there was the same atmosphere, and we had the same make-up to do and the same lights.
Q: And what WAS your first shot?
A: Oh, they started with song shoots, and they made us do 2 or 3 rounds of practice. They never told me it was a shot, not rehearsals. Aayush knew about it, but he never told me! (Smiles broadly)
Q: And how comfortable are you with songs?
A: I would also love to dance to songs earlier, and my favorite is “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai” (Laughs).
Q: Who were your icons among heroines?
A: Rekha and Madhuri Dixit are my favorites. I love Sridevi and Deepika Padukone, and I never miss Kangana Ranaut’s movies. I also see the hard work Alia Bhatt has put in, the progress she has made since her first film and how she has improved.
Q: One film of Sridevi that was shot in your country was “Khuda Gawah.” Have you watched it?
A: Of course!
Q: Would you like to do a remake in Sridevi’s role?
A: Why not? It would be a great opportunity!
Q: With Abhishek Bachchan in his father’s role?
A: (Laughs)
Q: Who would you like to work with, in Hindi cinema?
A: Everyone!
Q: Would you like to act in movies back home?
A: I would love to! We have great theater actors. I have not watched any Afghani movies, but we do have some good serials. We have less of film artistes, directors and equipment there.
