Music: Lijo George & DJ Chetas, Tanishk Bagchi & Yo Yo Honey Singh
Lyrics: Shabbir Ahmed, Darshan Raval, Tanishka Bagchi, Badshah & Manoj Muntashir
The score can be best described as “festive.” The ambiance of Navratri (let us not forget that the film’s original title was “LoveRatri” that was changed to please the bigots) pervades this melodious and bright album heavily based on and inspired by Gujarati folk that is employed during the festival.
It begins with “Chogada” (Darshan Raval, who worked with Himesh Reshammiya in the past, with Asees Kaur), a rambunctious dance number. By the way, this has less (and perfectly understandable in meaning) Gujarati than the Punjabi in many of our numbers that have needlessly abounded in Hindi films over the last decade plus. Raval is spirited, never mind if “Chogada,” in proper Gujarati, should be “Chhogada” or lover.
The music is infectious (Lijo George & DJ Chetas) with lyrics by Raval himself and Shabbir Ahmed kept simple and sensible. Uncannily, Kaur sounds JUST like heroine Warina Hussain! Very rarely do singers sound so close to the actor they are singing for, especially if the actor is new!
“Akh Lad Jaave,” sees a classic case of integration that can be found only in Hindi cinema, Warina Hussain, an Afghan girl (!) who plays a Gujarati NRI, gets a Sikh, Asees Kaur, to playback for her. Badshah (a Punjabi) and Jubin Nautiyal (from Uttarakhand in North India) do the male honors in vocals. More, the part-Punjabi lyrics (what are they doing in this Gujarat-based film, we wonder, but no doubt, the film will explain), are written by Badshah with Tanishk Bagchi (a Bengali!) and composed by Bagchi, and are an adaptation of a Gujarati tune! The song has a relentless zing and hooks us, especially with the repetition of the last word in the ‘mukhda.’
Udit Narayan is in top form and full fettle in “Dholida” in which Palak Muchhal is jaded, Neha Kakkar is her usual petulant self that she mistakes for sensuality, and Raja Hasan takes on the high-pitched choral refrains, This song, composed by Bagchi and written by Ahmed is another winner, largely due to Narayan’s skills. For me, it is easily the best song in the album.
The fourth festive number is the foot-tapping ‘Rangtaari” (Dev Negi and Yo Yo Honey Singh), which must be the first truly imaginative song ever composed by Yo Yo after “Lungi Dance” five years back, even if heavily inspired by folk music. Shabbir Ahmed writes the lyrics. Yo Yo and Hommie Dilliwala pen the rap portions and care is taken over the sounds and beats as Dev Negi sings with gusto and Yo Yo supports here and there.
A word here about Yo Yo and Badshah: so self-obsessed are both of them that they include their names in their work, in a vain attempt to match up master poets and ghazal writers who would do the same as a tradition for centuries!
These compositions will decidedly rock the festival season with their superb preludes and interludes, the orchestration and vocals. The fifth track, Bagchi’s “Tera Hua” is a soulful-mixed-with-contemporary track that is well-rendered musically by Atif Aslam, but his diction continues to suck. For mysterious reasons, this Manoj Munatshir-written song (the lyrics are sweet) has “additional lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and Arafat Mehmood!”
The title song sung by Divya Kumar seems an adaptation of a Gujarati tune and is almost entirely in that language. It uses the new title, “Loveyatri” and seems to be made only for that purpose.
The unplugged versions of “Chogada” (Raval, solo) and “Tera Hua” are slow-paced, placid numbers. But the “Mashup” is clumsily done by Kaur, Aslam and Badshah.
After a long time, we have a fresh and riveting score for the launch of films with a new star-pair. The last such score, believe it or nuts, was all of 15 years ago when Anu Malik composed “Ishq Vishq” in 2003 here there were three new faces), though “Saawariya” (2007) came close.
Rating: 3.5/5
