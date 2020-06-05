MUMBAI — Small-time lyricist Anwar Sagar, who also wrote songs in some big films like “Ilaaka,” “Kishen Kanhaiya,” “Dil Ka Kya Kasoor,” “Baazigar,” “Main Khiladi Tu Anari,” “Vijaypath,” “Yaraana” and others, passed away at the age of 70 Jun. 3. The veteran, it is reported, died “of age-related ailments.”
Sagar got his break with “Maine Jeena Seekh Liya,” Nadeem-Shravan’s debut Hindi film, in 1982, wherein he wrote most of the songs. Most of his early work was with the duo, which latched on later to Sameer to form a hit team. Sagar worked with Anu Malik quite a lot later, alongside films with Jatin-Lalit, Rajesh Roshan, Bappi Lahiri, Sanjeev-Darshan and others. His last release was “Kitne Door Kitne Paas” (2002), in which he wrote one of the songs.
Sagar’s career-biggest hit was the song “Waada Raha Sanam” in “Khiladi” (1992). Ironically, in the week of his death, T-Series launched a re-creation of his popular song from “Sapne Saajan Ke” (1992), “Yeh Dua Hai Meri Rab Se” as “Meri Aashiqui” with some fresh verses by Rashmi Virag, without acknowledging his contribution. Composers Nadeem-Shravan were also not acknowledged.
Anwar Sagar’s last work was in Mehul Kumar’s 2002 release, “Kitne Door Kitne Paas,” starring Fardeen Khan and Amrita Arora. He wrote the song Rulati hain mohabbatein, which was composed by Sanjeev-Darshan and sung by KK.
