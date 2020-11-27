MUMBAI—On Nov. 26, Karan Johar issued a statement addressed to Madhur Bhandarkar in which he apologized to him, and also explained why he cannot change the title of his Netflix series “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” that streams Nov. 28.
As per www.bollywoodhungama.com, the latter accepted his apology, though he reminded him of a past favor! Bhandarkar had offered the title of “Gutka” to Johar in 2013.
“This is indeed a close-knit industry and it operates on mutual trust and respect. When we blatantly disregard norms that we ourselves have established, then it makes very little sense calling ourselves a fraternity.”
“I didn’t hesitate a moment in the past before granting you the title “GUTKA” in 2013, that you had requested from me, and hence I would have expected the same courtesy in return when I declined you the use of a title I had duly registered, and which I did not intend to part with.”
“The fact that you went ahead and used the title anyway despite our conversation and despite it also having been rejected by the trade associations, is what had upset me deeply. This is not how I believe real relationships work,” retorted the “Chandni Bar”-“Page 3” maker.
But Bhandarkar added, “But let’s move forward. I accept your apology and would like to leave things here. I too wish you well in your future endeavors.”
The core of the fracas lies in Bhandarkar’s 2016 announcement of a film named “Bollywood Wives”—the filmmaker is known for films revolving around films and the glamour world, of which “Page 3,” “Heroine” and “Fashion” did great, below-average and average business respectively.
However, Netflix India dropped the trailer of the reality series “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,” produced by Karan Johar, just a week ago.
Bhandarkar had accused Johar of twisting a title he had come up with four years ago for an upcoming reality series. In a tweet, he asked Johar to change the title as he had not given due permission to him for it.
Johar wrote on Twitter, “Our relationship goes back a long way and we have both been a part of this close-knit industry for many, many years. Through all these years, I have been an ardent admirer of your work and I have always wished the best for you.”
He continued, “I know you have been upset with us. I humbly apologize for any grievance that has been caused to you during the course of the last few weeks. However, I would want to clarify that we have chosen this new and different title “The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” keeping in mind the non-fiction format of our reality-based franchise series. As our title was distinct, I did not foresee it upsetting you as it has and for that I duly apologize,” he added.
“I want to inform you that we have been promoting our series with the hashtag #FabulousLives” on all social media platforms, which is the franchise title we intend to go ahead with. We assure you that the format, nature, audience and the title of our series are different and would not in any manner dent or encumber the exploitation of your work,” he concluded.
Johar has a point, so does Bhandarkar. And with neither “Gutka” nor “Bollywood Wives” taking off for seven and four years respectively, we would say all this is much ado about nothing.
