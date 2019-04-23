MUMBAI—Madhuri Dixit-Nene, brand ambassador for Aquaguard, one of India’s leading water purifiers, is essaying a double role, her first in a television commercial, for the “Har Water Purifier Aquaguard Nahi Hota” campaign. It shows a conversation between Dixit and her grandmother (also played by her) about copper-infused water being good for the body.
Through this spot, the brand is looking to increase awareness among consumers about the benefits of ‘active copper ionic infusion’ and the health benefits of drinking copper-infused water every day. Aquaguard’s campaign is another aggressive move to highlight the differentiation created through its innovative technologies to the lives of consumers and to strengthen brand preference.
Dixit said, “It is an absolute delight to be part of a brand that brings innovative technologies for safeguarding the health of consumers. The new Aquaguard TVC, where you see me in a double role for the first time on the small screen, was a fun shoot. The ad plays on the generation-gap narrative, showing a conversation between the younger me and my grandmother.”
Watch the campaign here.
