MUMBAI – Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene has launched her YouTube channel through which she will give fans a glimpse into her personal life.
“YouTube is a platform that I’ve been wanting to explore for a long time. I love interacting with my fans in new and interesting ways, and a YouTube channel was an obvious choice. It’s going to be all things personal and candid with sneak peek into my personal and work life. I’m really excited. Looking forward to a great experience,” she said.
She took to Twitter Oct. 24 to share her first video.
“I’m so excited to share my first video on @YouTube, which is a BTS from @IIFA. Enjoy,” she wrote on Twitter, where she has 8.4 million followers.
Earlier this month, Dixit announced her second Marathi production titled, “Panchak,” with husband Dr. Shriram Nene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.