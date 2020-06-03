MUMBAI — June 2, 1995 was the day when “Raja” released, and history was created, as within five years, Madhuri Dixit-Nene had given a hat-trick of hits with director and co-producer Indra Kumar with Ashok Thakeria—“Dil” (1990) and “Beta” (1992) being the other two films.
The Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor film took a massive start all over the country and not only did it recover its money in the first week itself, but the romantic musical went on to collect five times its first week numbers. The music by Nadeem-Shravan was also a hit, with “Ankhiyaan milaoon” and “Nazrein mili” remaining on charts for a long time.
Celebrating 25 years now, Dixit has put a special throwback picture on Twitter, also sharing an image of the time when they celebrated the golden jubilee (50 week run) of the film, with Ajay Devgn (who was shooting “Ishq” with Kumar by then) as chief guest.
Neither Kumar-Thakeria nor Dixit were to know that there would be a gap then in their association until the 2019 “Total Dhamaal,” that would star and also be co-produced with the two filmmakers by Ajay Devgn! And that the film would maintain the hit-record of the duo with the actress! Jubilees have been out of fashion now for over a decade, but the film crossed the new landmark of Rs. 100 crore net business in India.
