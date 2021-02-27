MUMBAI — Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene says the dance numbers for which she is best known really put her through her paces.
"There are a lot of songs which were difficult for me. But the ones which really put me to test were performances like “Choli ke piche kya hai,” “Chane ke khet mein,” “Ke sera sera,” “Ek do teen,” and “Tamma tamma”," said Madhuri, who is currently a judge in "Dance Deewane 3.”
"While these were some of the most difficult songs that I danced on, they are also the most memorable ones," she added.
"Choreography in movies is definitely more challenging today. These days, dance involves a lot of leaps and there are several new techniques for lifts as well. The choreography these days has a lot of physical movements compared to before," said India’s sweetheart.
The actress pointed out that there were no stunts in dance before, but now if one wants to become an all-round dancer, one should be skilled in stunts, too.
"It is definitely more challenging. The young kids who are six and seven also dance well at such a small age. I wonder what magic they will do later!" said Madhuri.
