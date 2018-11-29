MUMBAI—The Hockey World Cup 2018 opening ceremony held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Nov. 29, has left the nation surprised for its performance line-up. None other than Madhuri Dixit-Nene took the audience by surprise as she performed a graceful dance along with 1000 other artistes!
Centering round the theme of “Oneness Of Humanity,” the dance drama, titled the “Earth Song,” left everybody mesmerized by her graceful moves. It was no less than a visual spectacle to see the gorgeous actress perform in a well-coordinated setup where she was also the narrator of the act. Her dance drama depicted the five elements found in Vedas – Ether, Earth, Fire, Water and Space.
Elated by the episode, Dixit said, “It was a dance drama act around a special number, “The Earth Song,” specially created for this occasion. I’ve never performed as Mother Earth before. It was a powerful character and I particularly identified with its theme of oneness and its universal appeal. It’s about breaking barriers, embracing diversity and respecting our environment. To bring to life a powerful character such as this in front of a live audience was challenging yet exhilarating experience. And the larger-than-life dramatic costume gave it a colorful twist.”
Over 800 local kids also joined the actress in her tribal performance and left the audience asking for more.
About hockey, the actress added, “I feel sports should be not just a part of one’s life, but also a way of life. Over the past few years, I feel India has grown prominently in the field of sports, and not just in men’s cricket. Hockey is our National Sport and India hosting the World Cup speaks volume by itself. This goes to show that steps are being taken to improve the sport.”
