MUMBAI — It is one of the most enlightening videos on COVID you will see, and answers almost every question Indians have about COVID’s second surge, its base, treatment, vaccinations and preventions.
In about 26 minutes, Madhuri Dixit Nene, erstwhile superstar who dropped it all to marry the US-based surgeon Dr. Shreeram Nene two decades ago, asks her hubby (the two are now based in India), everything from the basics to the lesser-known aspects (like vaccination for pregnant women) of the disease and the how’s, why’s, when’s and everything about the pandemic and what has to be done in which case. Remdesivir is discussed, as are the needs for hospitalization and co-morbidities.
Dr. Ram (Madhuri addresses him as ‘Ram’) is extremely lucid and authoritative, and answers every query in simple language. To our mind, this kind of social service is as important as any otherthat celebs are doing for the cause. After all, what is further complicating the pandemic is the flood of information and misinformation, thanks to social media. So it helps to know facts that can help us understand and fight Covid with both prevention and treatment.
