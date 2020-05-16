MUMBAI — Madhuri Dixit Nene has always loved to sing. Recently, during the “I for India Concert,” Dixit mesmerized the audience by crooning Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.”
Taking her love for singing to the next level, Dixit is all set to debut as a singer and has already released the teaser of her upcoming single “Candle.” On the occasion of her birthday May 15, the queen of expressions opened up about her single.
Dixit confessed, “Music and singing give me another medium to express myself and my art. During the current situation, it allowed me to pour out my feelings in soothing sound and words that will provide hope and entertain.”
In movies, Dixit has lent her voice to songs in “Devdas” and “Gulaab Gang” in Hindi as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.