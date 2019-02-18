MUMBAI— “Total Dhamaal,” for Madhuri Dixit-Nene, is something she has never touched before: a hilarious comedy with human beings as well as animals (even if CGI-created!). Thirty-five years after she started out with “Abodh” and 31 years after her breakthrough film “Tezaab,” Dixit is still enjoying her work, and recalls that she has done some comic turns earlier, as in “Khel” and the recent “Dedh Ishqiya.” “They were subtle, and I like every kind of comedy, even Charlie Chaplin,” she said.
Significantly, Dixit is likely to get her first-ever hit with this film since she returned to showbiz 12 years ago! Though there was an exception of sorts with her popular item song “Ghagra” in the 2013 blockbuster “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.” We met the lady at the J.W. Marriott, and she was very open about revealing or sharing whatever we wanted to know.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: The film, for you, is like a multiple reunion with old associates.
A (Laughs): Yes! Indu-ji (producer-director Indra Kumar) and I have collaborated on three hits, “Dil,” “Beta” and “Raja” and we are working after 23 years. Anil (Kapoor)-ji and I have done more than 12 films, the last in 2000 – “Pukar.” I worked with Ajay Devgn in “Yeh Raaste Hai Pyaar Ke” in 2001 and with Jaaved Jafferi in “100 Days” way back in 1991. Then even Arshad Warsi was my co-star a few years back in “Dedh Ishqiya.”
Q: Then it is also your reunion with Laxmikant-Pyarelal and Anand Bakshi, who have a major role in your career, together with “Ram Lakhan,” “Khal-Nayak” and “Rajkumar” among others and individually with “Tezaab” and “Dil To Pagal Hai” among others too.
A: They have! They have! And here I am a part of the redone “Paisa Yeh Paisa” song they made for “Karz,” and it suits our film’s theme perfectly.
Q: What are you general views on the plethora of such re-creations nowadays?
A: If they keep the soul of the original it’s nice. Here they have retained the old charm and added new elements.
Q: What did you think of your cult “Ek Do Teen Char” from “Tezaab” done in “Baaghi 2?”
A: I thought it was quite sweet. I like Jacqueline (Fernandez).
Q: Coming back to your old associates, how is the scene now?
A: The synergies were the same. “Total Dhamaal” is a let-your-hair-down kind of a comedy you can watch with your family, be it kids or grandparents, and the script itself was so funny. Plus, most of the sequences had all of us together, and after the fun shoots, we were cracking up between shots. Actually, it was as if no time had passed at all since our last films together!
Q: You worked with Ajay before in a serious subject. Indra Kumar too did melodramatic socials. Back then, could you have ever imagined that both would do such total comedies later and be so good at them?
A: Indra Kumar always was a very funny person. He put in some terrific humor in all the films, like when Anupam Kher, a miser, picks up a fly from his teacup and sucks the dead insect to have the drops of tea on it! I knew Indu-ji would be good at whatever he chose to do. Ajay too had shown a comic streak in Indu-ji’s “Ishq.”
Q: How are you about comedy?
A: It is very tough! Ask any professional comic. He will say it is very difficult to make people laugh. It’s very easy to make them cry!
Q: What about the equation with Anil?
A: Anil and I first met when we were signed for “Bajrangi” directed by Bapu, who had directed me in “Prem Pratiggya.” We had shot a song before the film was shelved. We then did “Hifazat.” We realized that we are the same kind of people – hardworking, conscientious, punctual and disciplined and we gradually bonded. I would often tell him not to be so energetic but to preserve his energy on sets for the shot itself. And he would say, “Oh! That’s why you are always so quiet!”
Anyway, after all those romantic films in which we sang songs like “Keh do ki tum ho meri warna” it was great to be at loggerheads on screen here, unhappily married and always giving it to each other. I play a Maharashtrian girl, and he is a Gujarati!
Q: What is the difference or differences between work then and work now? Today, most big stars do one film or two at a time. In your time, you all would do six to eight films.
A: It’s better obviously to concentrate and not run in all directions. Yes, I too have done three shifts – from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., from 2 to 7 p.m. and then from 7 to 2 in the morning! “My song “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga” from “Beta” was shot in my second shift!
Also today, the script is ready, we know what we are wearing, how we are looking, what we are shooting and where and when. In those days, the writers would be penning the lines on sets, pleading with us for a few minutes more to write! Then we would mug up the lines and do the shots. Though nerve-wracking, that too was fun in a way, and there was also more spontaneity, and we did quite a lot of reckless things!
Today, we are calm, organized. And the main thing is that the writing has become better, the stereotypes have gone, and the women are getting more importance.
Q: With content mattering so much, are you scared about the prospects of this film?
A: After 35 years in this profession you don’t get scared. But you do get the hibbie-jeebies because all of us want hits and the audience to like what we have made.
Q: Many call you the last female superstar.
A: These definitions change over time. Today, stars are liked when accessible. People want to know everything about them, be near them, so to speak, with social media. We were not so accessible. In fact, my sons only came to know recently that I was a big name, and said, “Mom, we never knew!”
Q: How was the experience of working in films in your mother-tongue Marathi?
A: I really enjoyed doing “Bucket List.” And now it has been a wonderful experience producing “15 August,” creating something from scratch and watching it come alive on screen.
