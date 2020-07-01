MUMBAI — Madhuri Dixit Nene’s premier dance academy “Dance With Madhuri” has joined hands with BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, to expand its dance e-learning offerings to dance lovers across the country.
Currently, DWM offers its online dance courses via its standalone web/mobile apps and 4 DTH TV networks. This strategic association with BookMyShow is a step forward in reaching out to a wider user base. The initiative, which kick-started today, will empower users to learn dance from the best choreographers and experts, including Dixit.
DWM, one of the leading e-learning platforms, has seen exponential growth globally, especially in this period of lockdown, and has rolled out a lot of add-on free classes and activities to keep its users engaged from the safety of their homes. Through this association, users across age groups can choose to learn dance from a wide range of forms such as Kathak and Hip-Hop, among others.
Dixit said, “With the ongoing global lockdown and social distancing, we did not want people losing an opportunity to learn something new. Hence, we teamed up with BookMyShow to empower everyone with dance.”
Vyjayanthimala, Asha Parekh and Hema Malini are among the most famous top Hindi film stars known for also furthering the cause of choreography and Indian dance. Dixit also takes up Western genres in keeping with the times.
