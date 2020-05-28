MUMBAI — Madhuri Dixit-Nene recently released her single “Candle.” As the actress took a deeper step into her passion for music, her talent was appreciated not only by her fans but also by industry friends. The celebrities took to their official social media handles to wish the diva.
Subhash Ghai, who has worked with Dixit in blockbusters like “Ram Lakhan” and “Khal-Nayak,” wrote, “Amazing Madhuri again, now as a singer. Beautiful song, Brilliant rendering! What a voice! PROUD OF U MD ONCE AGAIN! Bless you always!”
Anil Kapoor posted, “A beautiful message & song! Candle will surely tug at your heartstrings! Absolutely love the song!”
Renuka Shahane-Rana, who has worked with her in “Hum Aapke Hain Kaun!...” and Dixit’s own production “Bucket List,” tweeted, “Super proud of you Madhuri Dixit. “Candle” is such a lovely song so beautifully sung by you. Here's to many many more.”
Her “Kalank” co-star, Alia Bhatt said, “Absolutely LOVE this beautiful song. If you guys haven't heard it yet, go listen to it now!”
Welcoming her in the world of non-film music, Karan Johar wrote, “Is there anything my supremely talented friend Madhuri Dixit cannot do??? Please give this beautifully rendered song a soulful listen! The world of music welcomes you Madhuri!”
Sonali Bendre Behl and husband Goldie Behl also shared their good wishes and appreciation on Twitter. Bendre tweeted, “Madhuri Dixit, I’ve always been such a huge fan...adding your singing to the list. Absolutely loved your new single.” Sharing the song, Behl added, “Good luck Madhuri Dixit & Doctor Nene. Look forward.”
Shraddha Kapoor also took to her Instagram and shared the song as her story. She stated, “This is so lovely! You are so beautiful and wonderful.” Katrina Kaif added a “Must See” GIF alongside the music cover. And Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story and gave a swipe for “Candle,” captioning it “Lovely song!”
Shilpa Shetty Kundra too applauded Dixit on her recent release. She took to her Instagram story and shared that she loved the song because of the diva's soothing voice as well as the apt lyrics.
Finally Dixit’s “Total Dhamaal” co-star, Jaaved Jaaferi wrote, “And she does it again! The lady has reinvented herself and kept her talented candle burning for the last 35 years with the same intensity. Dearest Madhuri Dixit, May the light of your talent keep shining & inspiring.”
