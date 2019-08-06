25 Years of HAHK

Rajshri Productions’ family entertainer “Hum Aapke Hain Kaun” completed 25 years Aug. 5. (Rajshri/Twitter photo)

MUMBAI—Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a special post with video, reliving the iconic movie “Hum Aapke Hain Kaun” as it completed 25 years Aug. 5.

The Rajshri Productions’ family entertainer brought together Salman Khan (whose first hit and solo film, “Maine Pyar Kiya,” was with Rajshri) and Dixit (whose debut film “Abodh,” was also with them) in a family entertainer smartly rehashed from their small 1980s flop, “Nadiya ke Paar.”

Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, the film had music by Raamlaxman, ran for 150 weeks, and remains the biggest hit of the entire 1990s decade, followed by “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” (1994) and “Aankhen” (1993).

