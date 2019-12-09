JAIPUR (IANS) — Amid the protest over alleged 'wrong facts' in the movie "Panipat: The Great Betrayal,” the Rajasthan Tourism Minister, who is also the direct descendant of Raja Surajmal, demanded a ban on the movie in the state Dec. 8.
State Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh, who is a direct descendant of Surajmal, said: "It is unfortunate that the legendary Jat ruler, Maharaja Surajmal has been depicted in an unseemly light and historical facts have been distorted in the film, Panipat.”
"In light of the vociferous protest by the Jat community in Haryana, Rajasthan and other regions of North India, I believe that the film should be banned to avoid a law and order situation," he said after watching the film.
"As a direct descendant of Maharaja Surajmal, being the 14th generation of the Maharaja's line, I would like to clarify that it is historical fact that when the Maratha's returned from the Battle of Panipat, in defeat and anguish, burdened with their wounds, it was the benevolence of Maharajah Surajmal and Maharani Kishori that they sheltered the entire Maratha army,” the minister said.
"Historical proof of this exists in Gagarsoli village in the form of Khande Rao Holkar's cenotaph," he added.
Singh said: "I urge the government that a committee should be formed to ensure that any such films being made in the future, about a historical lineage or a historical figure must be approved prior to release by the descendants of the same as well as community," he said.
