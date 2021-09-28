MUMBAI — Dr. Jayantilal Gada, Chairman & MD of Pen Studios, and director-producer Rohit Shetty met the chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray Sep. 25 to discuss the reopening of the theaters across Maharashtra.
The meeting was held in Mumbai along with key movie hall representatives and exhibitors today. During the discussion, Thackeray assured them that theatres in Maharashtra will resume from Oct. 22 and the standard operating procedure will be shared soon.
Sanjay Chatar (director, Pen Marudhar), Kamal Gianchandani (president of Multiplex Association of India & CEO, PVR Pictures), Alok Tandon (CEO, Inox Leisure Ltd), Devang Sampat (CEO, Cinepolis India), and Kunal Sawhney (COO - Carnival Cinemas) were also in attendance. A string of theatrical releases have already been announced since, with more news coming in almost by the hour!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.