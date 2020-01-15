MUMBAI — They have called it “A partnership to preserve and cherish our “Unsung” History.” “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,” the historical, directed by Om Raut under the banner of Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, released on the big screen Jan. 10.
Maharashtra Tourism has undertaken a unique association between Directorate of Tourism (entrusted by the State Government of Maharashtra to carry out commercial and promotional tourism activities for the state) and the film, which is a massive hit.
As part of this association, Directorate of Tourism has aimed to attract people to relish the “unsung” beauty of the state by celebrating its rich heritage. They have joined hands with the film to encourage people to come and relive the wonderful glories of warriors like Tanhaji, whose memories are still treasured in the mesmerizing forts of Maharashtra. A co-branded TV commercial has been made, which is being showcased across television, cinema ads and digital mediums.
In India, the film has crossed 100 crore net in six days of release, the fastest 100-crore and highest grosser so far for Ajay Devgn — and Kajol.
