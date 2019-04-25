MUMBAI—Padma Shri recipient and legendary playback singer Mahendra Kapoor was honored posthumously with a ‘chowk’ (road junction) to his name at the junction of Turner Road and St. Martins Road in Bandra West, a stone’s throw from his residence on the latter road. Apr. 24.
The chowk was inaugurated at the hands of Jeetendra, Suresh Wadkar, Johny Lever, Udit Narayan and Madhushree among other dignitaries, in the presence of Praveen Kapoor, Ruhan Mahendra Kapoor, Neerja Kapoor and Sidhant Kapoor, the Padma Shri awardee’s wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson respectively. The rest of Mahendra Kapoor’s family, well-wishers and dignitaries congregated to make the event merry and momentous. The celebrities even sang some of Kapoor’s evergreen numbers like “Mere Desh Ki Dharti” to mark the occasion.
The late Kapoor was among the handful of singers who dominated the golden age of Hindi film music. Kapoor was one of Manoj Kumar’s favorite voices and sang a host of hits for the actor including patriotic hits in “Purab Aur Pachhim,” “Yaadgar” and “Kranti” and other songs in many more films like “Shor,” “Roti Kapada Aur Makaan” and many more. Kapoor sang from everyone from Prithviraj Kapoor, Ashok Kumar and Dilip Kumar and the youngest actor for whom he sang was Anil Kapoor.
Kapoor passed away in 2008, having made his debut in composer V. Balsara’s “Madmast” in 1953, and getting his first brush with fame in Naushad’s “Sohni Mahiwal” and C. Ramchandra’s “Navrang” a few years later. The last known film song he recorded was in Sunny Deol’s 1999 film “Dillagi” and Rajesh Roshan’s unreleased “Anjaane.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.