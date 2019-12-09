MUMBAI — Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt lost his cool while talking about "fitting" in the society during his daughter Shaheen Bhatt's book launch. His other daughter and actress Alia Bhatt tried to calm him down and joked that "Papa is not allowed to talk.”
Shaheen has unveiled a deeply personal memoir "I've Never Been (Un)Happier" on her struggle with depression. The book launch was attended by family — Alia, Mahesh, Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt.
During interaction with the media, Mahesh got emotional and used a loud tone while answering a question. He said: "I can't expect a young little girl to fit into this sick world where brutality is legitimized."
In a video, Soni can be seen signaling him to calm down. An uncomfortable Alia also says: "I warned you this was going to happen."
Alia later says: "Papa is not allowed to talk."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.