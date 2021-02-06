MUMBAI — After a series of memorable performances, actor Mahie Gill will now be a part of the upcoming war-epic “1962: The War In The Hills.”
She will play the role of Shagun Singh, an honorable army wife, and will star against her former co-star Abhay Deol. Incidentally, the two will be seen on-screen together after their work in “Dev-D.”
Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, “1962: The War In The Hills” also stars Sumeet Vyas, Akash Thosar amongst many other prominent actors. The film is inspired by true events and narrates an untold story of bravery and valour and how an army of 125 Indians stood against 3000 Chinese.
Speaking about the series, Gill said "’1962: The War In The Hills’” is a rather special show for me. There was once a time when I applied to and was selected to be a part of our armed forces. And today, I get to play a pivotal role in a war series, not as a soldier but as a proud army wife.”
“I believe that families who support our jawaans through everything are also heroes. My character Shagun is not the typical army-wife that's showcased in movies or shows; she is strong and resilient and is fighting her own personal battles."
“1962: The War in The Hills” is slated for release on Feb. 26 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.
