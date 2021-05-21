MUMBAI — The buzz that the Ajay Devgn film "Maidaan" is going in for a streaming pay-per-view release and has struck a deal with one of the celebrated platforms has been refuted by the producers in a statement.
The statement on behalf of producers Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta states, "We would like to share that there is currently no conversation with any streaming platform for pay per view release of the film ‘Maidaan.’ Our focus, at present, is to complete the film keeping everyone’s safety in mind and in full compliance of Protocols laid down by the Government.”
“We request you to please reach out to us regarding any news about ‘Maidaan.’"
