MUMBAI —Veteran film and theater writer, director and actor Makarand Deshpande has been roped in by ALTBalaji for its next web show, “The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati.”
Known for movies like “Sarfarosh” and others, Deshpande says, “This, I think, is the most thrilling courtroom story post-Independence, but even today while shooting for it, it sends shivers down one’s spine to see how complex it was. I am lucky to play the prosecution lawyer Chandu Trivedi, an underdog. I got to enact the concluding 10-minute speech, which is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an actor! “The Verdict…” has an incredible script along with on-point direction and the generous support of production. There is great detailing to art and costumes.”
Directed by Shashant Shah, the 10-episode series also features Angad Bedi as lawyer Karl Khandalvala and Sumeet Vyas as Ram Jethmalani. The show also portrays Kubbra Sait and Elli Avram in pivot roles.
It is based on the real-life incident of 1959 and follows the trial of naval officer K.M. Nanavati, who shot three bullets from his revolver into a businessman and then went and confessed his crime to the police. Despite six decades, the story of the trial that revolved around infidelity, cold-blooded murder and patriotism still grabs attention.
This 10-episode courtroom drama will be based on public records, newspaper articles of the time and interviews with people who have knowledge of the case. While the result of the trial is now a known fact, it is the unfolding of the case that remains a matter of interest to the nation. ALTBalaji’s “The Verdict” will have a whole host of veterans playing pivotal roles, including Saurabh Shukla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.