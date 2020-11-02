MUMBAI—After ruling the television screen and winning audiences over with her renditions and performances for almost a decade, singer-comedian and television presenter Sugandha Mishra is back with a bang.
Star Plus has roped in the energetic Mishra to host their upcoming show, “Taare Zameen Par” with Aakirti Sharma. “Taare Zameen Par” explores the talent of young singing wonders under three mentors, Shankar Mahadevan, Tony Kakkar and Jonita Gandhi.
Mishra has hosted several popular TV shows and is loved by millions for her mimicry and comic timing. Mishra says, “I share a strong connection with kids and really enjoy being around them. I decided to be part of the show because of its unique concept. I thoroughly enjoy hosting as much as I love acting and, over the years, I have developed a certain penchant for hosting television shows. I am happy to be a part of a prestigious show and looking forward to witnessing some of the finest performances in this show by a set of equally dynamic kids.”
Mishra, in fact, will be seen in a double role on the show. She will be playing herself and a typical Gujarati ‘maasi’ (aunt) in some of the episodes. To get the Gujarati dialect right, she watched a lot of Gujarati films and songs. All of this has helped her improve her dialect and also understand the feel of her character.
On the personal front, Mishra is pursuing her Doctorate in Music Vocals (course).
