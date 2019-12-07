MUMBAI — STEPapp is set to revolutionize K-12 education in India with the “gamification” of learning. STEP stands for Student Talent Enhancement Program.
STEPapp’s philosophy of ‘Play, learn & earn” provides an opportunity of a lifetime for students to build their future with scholarships ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 1 crore. To ensure that no meritorious child is left behind, the scholarship pool is at a humongous Rs. 50 crore.
Amitabh Bachchan gave a clarion call of “Apna Kal Khud Banao (Make your future yourself)” to students as India’s first-of-its-kind Gamified Learning Ed-Tech App. STEPapp was unveiled with an aim to revolutionize K-12 education in the country.
STEPapp was unveiled in Mumbai by Praveen Tyagi (MD, PACE IIT & Medical; and Founder CEO, Eduisfun Technologies) in the presence of distinguished academicians and corporate honchos—Manisha Verma (IAS, Principal Secretary, Tribal Development Department, Government of Maharashtra), Sainath Durge (Education Committee Member, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai), Brian D. Seymour (Principal, G D Somani School, Cuffe Parade), Jyoti Gupta (Principal and Head, K12 – DPS), Ashish Katta (MD, iCollege Group), Sanjeev Tyagi (IPS Officer, Bijnor), Vijay Raaz (actor), Sandeep Singhal (B.Tech. from Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee), chief business officer of EduisFun Technologies, corporate icon Deepak Parekh (chairman, HDFC Group) and advertising ace Piyush Pandey (chief creative officer worldwide and executive chairman, India, Ogilvy Group) besides others.
Said Amitabh Bachchan, “The future of our country lies in the education of our children. Praveen Tyagi's STEPapp has made learning interesting and rewarding for students. Teaching children through games is an innovative step. My best wishes are with Mr. Tyagi's team comprising 400 IITians, who have helped create an innovation like STEPapp.”
STEPapp’s vision is to provide universal access to quality education to every child in the country via technology. And this app is the first ‘STEP’ in their mission to create a bank of meritorious children for the country, removing the barriers of social, economic, gender, region and learning inequity. The App works on the most basic smartphone with minimal data requirement. The pricing is such that it is accessible to most people in India.
STEPapp will launch many other Apps in the future to ‘gamify’ education and introduce newer ways to learn. STEPapp comes from the IITian’s PACE family, a group that has 20 years of experience in creating success stories for kids, some of whom are now change-makers at leading companies across the world. It is this experience which makes STEPapp confident about the learning methodology it is introducing to revolutionize the K-12 education in India.
STEPapp starts with building Math and Science proficiency via two programs – STEP Scholar and STEP Learn. STEP Learn is the learning program for standards 5 to 11, mapped to the complete Math and Science syllabus of CBSE and ICSE. It breaks down tough concepts into easy to understand capsules and then tests the children on their learning – in a gamified format. Students cannot move on to the next learning capsule until they answer all questions correctly.
STEP Scholar is the scholarship program that is an opportunity of a lifetime for students to build their own future with scholarships. In addition to the big scholarships, students can also win the next grade’s STEP Learn free on the basis of their performance. Mentorship and guidance for the winners through 400+ IITians and doctors will be continuous. Once STEPapp identifies merit, they will handhold these kids to success.
Praveen Tyagi, founder & CEO, Eduisfun Technologies Pvt. Ltd., said, “STEPapp redefines Ed-Tech in India by giving children universal access and a level playing field by leveraging gamified learning, story-telling, scholarships and benefits for all stakeholders such as parents, teachers and education policy makers.”
“Accessible to every child in the country, anytime and anywhere, STEPapp inspires students, engages parents and empowers educators, to ensure that students achieve their full potential. STEP will help create a bank of meritorious children, who will be the assets and future of our country.”
He added, “STEPapp has 4 Aces – it is Accessible, Affordable, Adaptive and Attractive for those who want to build their own future. STEPapp's Board syllabus is mapped to the curriculum of school boards such as ICSE and CBSE. Students can get conceptual clarity in a fun way and their speed and accuracy is gauged.”
“Parents and teachers get detailed reports of the student's progress, strengths and weaknesses via SMS or email on a real time basis. STEPapp will make every child reach their fullest potential and convert him or her into a national asset who contributes to a better country and planet.”
STEPapp has several prominent strategic alliance partners such as YES Bank as banking partner, PACE as knowledge partner, PayTM and iCollege as strategic alliance partners. It is energized by 400+ IITians and Doctors from PACE IIT & Medical Entrance Coaching.
STEPapp has been successfully implemented in 16 Eklavya Model Residential Schools run by The Tribal Development Department under the Maharashtra Government. All Andheri Municipal Corporation schools in Mumbai will run the STEPapp after running a trial with the students.
