MUMBAI — Ever since its announcement, Priyadarshan’s directorial, “Hungama 2,” a sequel to the 2003 hit film, is one of the most awaited films of 2021. The film, starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles, was wrapped up at the beginning of this year and the comic caper is ready to entertain the audiences.
While the makers were gearing up for a theatrical release this year, the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country. With the current situation in mind, producer Ratan Jain has confirmed that the much-awaited family entertainer is indeed releasing on an OTT platform this year.
In an official statement, Ratan Jain said, “‘Hungama 2’ is a lighthearted film meant to be enjoyed across all age groups, and we feel it will entertain the audiences and bring some cheer in these trying times. We will release the film on a digital platform this year and movie lovers can enjoy the laugh-riot at the comfort of their homes. We have made ‘Hungama 2’ with utmost love and we are confident that our film will bring a smile to people's faces.”
The makers are in final stage of talks with one of the top streaming platforms of the country and the film will hit home screens soon this year.
A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, “Hungama 2” is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain and Armaan Ventures. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles. Anu Malik scores music.
“Hungama” starred Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal and Shoma Anand and had music by Nadeem-Shravan. Priyadarshan, who directed that film as well, makes his second Hindi sequel after “Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal” that he made as a sequel to his 2006 hit, “Malamaal Weekly.” Notably, he had rejected the true sequel to “Hera Pheri” stating that sequels did not excite him. The director has had a lean time in Hindi cinema with “Bhool Bhulaiya” (2007) as his last hit and makes a comeback with “Hungama 2.”
