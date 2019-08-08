MUMBAI—Reliance Nippon Life Insurance is presenting the #WalkPeChal campaign, an initiative to promote Walking as a way to stay fit. It is a wellness initiative aimed at promoting health and wellness among citizens. A fast-paced life and quick access to services have led to increased stress and a sedentary lifestyle. This is at the core of increasing instance of lifestyle-related ailments.
“As a responsible Corporate, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company has embarked on the #WalkPeChal campaign,” said a media release. Malaika Arora, who is a fitness enthusiast herself, will be promoting this campaign. Arora, with Ashish Vohra, ED and CEO of Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company, officially launched #WalkPeChal at Mumbai’s Reliance Centre. The campaign is conceptualized by Himanshu M. Sharma of Joker Films Pvt. Ltd.
As per research by Harvard University, walking improves many of the cardiac risk factors such as cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, vascular stiffness, inflammation and mental stress. It also helps protect against dementia and depression.
Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company is among the leading private sector life insurance companies in India in terms of individual WRP (weighted received premium) and new business WRP. The company is one of the largest non-bank-supported private life insurers with over 10 million policyholders, a strong distribution network of 727 branches and 55,492 active advisors as on March 31, 2019. The company’s Claim Settlement Ratio is among the best in the industry.
