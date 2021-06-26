MUMBAI — Malaika Arora wished Arjun Kapoor on his 36th birthday June 26 with a mushy wish and a cozy picture of the couple.
"Happy birthday my sunshine," posted Malaika on Instagram, along with a picture of the two.
In the picture post, Malaika is seen in Arjun's arms smiling against the backdrop of a picturesque valley. The picture appears to be a throwback from a vacation.
The two stars are seen in activewear. While Malaika wears a blue T-shirt, white sweatshirt and grey track pants, Arjun dons a grey T-shirt, black hoodie, black shorts and a cap.
Celebrations for Arjun's birthday started June 25 night at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace hotel. The actor had a star-studded birthday bash attended by some of his industry friends and family members.
From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh and Aditya Roy Kapur, many of Arjun's industry friends attended the bash.
On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has the films "Ek Villain Returns" and "Bhoot Police" in the pipeline while Malaika currently judges the dance reality show "Super Dancer 4.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.