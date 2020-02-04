MUMBAI —The trailer of “Malang” recently dropped and has been making headline since. The sizzling chemistry of the freshly-harvested pair of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani is being loved.
The movie, which releases Feb. 7, stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.
From doing various water-sports activities like sky-diving, underwater swimming, riding heavy ATV bikes and much more to their Bohemian dressing modes, attending rave parties and enjoying life to the fullest, the duo has done it all across exotic locations like Goa and Mauritius.
The underwater kissing sequence, for example, is being hailed as the hottest ever witnessed on screen. The duo has thus set the best party and vacation goals for everyone and fans are awaiting the film’s release as it will solve the unsolved mystery from the trailer.
Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.