MUMBAI—Malayalam actor Tony Luke, who is making his Hindi debut with “Badla,” lost 10 kilos for the film in just two weeks. The actor had gained weight for a film down South, and his character here was required to have a lean and muscular frame. Luke went through a strict diet and workout regimen to lose the weight. He had no trainer but did it all by himself.
Said Luke in a media release, “I was required to lose eight percent fat to get into the perfect form. I went through a combination of intermittent fasting and a Keto diet. I combined the diet with rigorous workout for two to three hours a day.”
The actor added, “It’s a very intense and tiring regime because you need to follow it up every day. With no food as source of energy, my body used the fat as fuel. Within a week I started getting results, and in two weeks I had the perfect physique for the shoot.”
The Shah Rukh Khan home production adapted from a Spanish thriller stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu and is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.
