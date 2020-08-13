THIRUVANANTHAPURAM — Popular Malayalam poet and film and drama lyricist Chunnakara Ramankutty passed away at a private hospital here Aug. 13, said family sources. He was 84.
Ramankutty was a prolific lyricist: at the time of his death, he had written more than 200 songs for 75 Malayalam films, during the span of a career that began in 1978. He also wrote songs for dramas.
His last piece was after the death of media baron and veteran Rajya Sabha member M.P. Veerendra Kumar, last month.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the popular lyricist and termed his passing away as a big loss for Kerala. "Several melodious songs have been penned by him and he also excelled in the drama arena. He was also a good orator," recalled Vijayan.
