MUMBAI—Actress and former TV presenter Mandira Bedi recently participated in a Virtual Festival—“It’s a Girl Thing India – International Women’s Day Special,” wherein she spoke at length about the taboos and myths around periods, and why we, as responsible members of society, need to normalize it. The model/actor raised some valid questions during the session, like why we need code-words for periods and why the conversation around it needs to be normalized the way we are talking about mental health now.
Bedi stated, “I have a son who is nine years old, and I have recently adopted a daughter, who is four years old. Though I am a little away from that (period education) conversation, having said that, there is no shame as far as our bodies are concerned and I have had some preliminary conversation about how male and female bodies are made differently in a way that my son can digest it at this age. “
She adds, “These are the things that you need to start bringing up and make just normal. It’s not about educating young girls about what periods are, but boys need to be educated as well. Mental health is now given so much importance, there are counselors in every school, so why can’t counselors have sessions or schools take initiative to educate, empower young girls about periods?
“At this age, I know men who are capable of having this conversation about periods, but when I was growing up, in my teenage years and even twenties it was not something to be talked about. Back when I got my periods, my mom told me secretly about it and I knew a bit about it as I was the last one out of all my friends to get it, but I knew very little and it was not more of a normal phenomenon.”
“It’s A Girl Thing” aims to build and nurture a global community that introduces young women to meaningful content, conversations, and experiences. It is an initiative that brings girls together through various formats - online, in person at festivals, cross-culturally and around their interests, so they never stop dreaming of everything they want to be. An initiative for young women by women, IAGT aims to inculcate confidence that enables them to go beyond societal norms and conventions and create a spirit of self-love and sisterhood.
