MUMBAI—Kangana Ranaut's "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi" minted Rs 42.55 crore at the box office in its opening weekend.
"Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi," which captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai, released in India on Jan. 25. Kangana Ranaut essays the role of Rani Lakshmibai.
According to the film's publicist, the movie collected Rs 8.75 crore on day one, Rs 18.1 crore on day two and Rs 15.70 crore on day three – taking the total to Rs 42.55 crore.
The movie is doing "exceptionally well" in Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan. Gujarat has seen more than 100 percent growth over Saturday-Sunday, read the statement.
As per trade expert Taran Adarsh, the film had an excellent weekend.
"The film crosses Rs 40 crore mark after a sluggish start (Day 1)... Kangana's biggest opener... Delhi, NCR, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan have performed best," he tweeted.
Produced by Zee Studios in association with Jain and Nishant Pitti, the movie also features Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi and Danny Denzongpa.
