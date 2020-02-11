MUMBAI — Music composer Rajeev Mahavir, producer and choreographer Rachna Sarang and director Sandeep Mahavir’s tribute to the living legend Pt. Birju Maharaj, “Mann Bheetar,” the recitation of an eternal poetry, was launched with great fanfare Feb. 6 at Novotel Hotel.
In these days of “singles,” it was a welcome change to have an entire album, that too a semi-classical one from musicians with proven credentials, after eons.
Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra unveiled the album, and Shekhar Suman, Roopkumar Rathod, Anup Jalota, Rakesh Chaurasia and musician Sabir Khan were among those in attendance.
The poetry has been written by Padma Vibhushan Shri Pandit Birju Maharaj and there are eight songs on this T-Series online album. Classical raags composed in a melodious way and presented in an unique and innovative manner underscores an attempt to create new dimensions to the traditional approach, with aesthetic, contemporary and symphonic layering, while exploring the rich grammar and fine nuances of two beautiful classical music forms—Indian raags and Western symphony—and keeping the pure heart of classical music alive.
Pandit Birju Maharaj stated in a message, “I’ve always been close to Rachna and her family. And our recordist does fantastic work. He knows precisely what is required for a good song, so it was great working on such a grand project.”
“Rajeev is a hardworking man and works on his songs very minutely. I feel it is very important for one to understand the little details of every song from its music, to the tunes and the tabla beats and Rajeev has an outstanding knowledge of these.”
The maestro added, “I had a great time working on this project. The studio felt like home while the people were family. I have heard Shreya Ghoshal’s and Javed Ali’s songs already and they are fantastic.”
Composer Rajeev Mahavir said, “ “Mann ke Bheetar” is a not a dream of one or two days, but of generations, and hence when a project like this comes out, a dream becomes reality. I am extremely lucky to get an opportunity to work with Pt. Birju Maharaj-ji and compose his poetries because of Rachna Sarang-ji, and my sincere thanks to her. It’s more of a spiritual connection not just with Pt. Birju Maharaj-ji or Rachna Sarang-ji.”
“I was very well connected with all the artistes of my album. Composing all these songs, and working with singers was like they were made for their songs. It’s a wonderful thing to hear them in a very different and traditional kind of compositions in a commercial way. My main aim was to give music not for this generation but for the next generations. Today’s era is very sound-based but I have given beautiful colors to it.”
He added, “I would like to thank all my artistes, musicians and technicians. It was a wonderful moment with Pt. Birju Maharaj-ji while dubbing his voice, and all came together and made my dream come true. I still cannot believe that I am experiencing a dream or a reality. I request everyone to listen to these wonderful songs. We hope to give our generation this kind of music since the soul is very important.”
Sarang said, “You call it a gift or a small payback for my guru Pandit Birju Maharaj that I heard his poetry and told him that it’s my wish to make an album out of them. He blessed me and then I spoke to Rajeev, who is a very good friend of mine. Panditji gave abundant blessings to Rajeev for his great work.”
Sandeep Mahavir added, “I am fortunate to direct one of my favorite songs, “Bhari Bhari,” sung by Shreya Ghoshal. I am so glad that I bought (actress) Shriya Saran as a lead for this video. I approached my very dear friend who is India’s best D.O.P., Sudeep Chatterjee, to be a part of this song and this song has turned out to be magical with all these great people.” Pt. Birju Maharaj also features in the video along with Sarang, and his portions are done in black-and-white, while the rest of the song is filmed, with Bhansali-like looks, on Shriya.
Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali, Ustad Rashid Khan, Sukhwinder Singh, Bombay Jayshree and Pt. Birju Maharaj are the singers.
