MUMBAI — The unprecedented lockdown in 2020 saw re-runs of many iconic shows on TV creating nostalgia among fans and viewers. One such show was “Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya,” a decade-old serial that came back on screens in reruns. Star Bharat has renewed the fan-favorite and audience will soon be able to watch Season 2.
The show is slated to go on air in March.
Produced by Director’s Kut Production Rajan Shahi along with Pearl Grey, the popular show will come on screens after almost a decade. The show is set to return on screen with the exciting star-cast and the talented Pooja Gor will be seen continuing to play the lead in the show alongside Arhaan Behl and Sajjan Singh in pivotal roles.
Actor Pooja Gor reminisces the first season & is ecstatic for the second season. She says, “I feel as if I have returned home. ‘Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya’ had become a household name since 2009. I am pleased to be back with its second season on Star Bharat.”
“Viewers love has got us back on TV and I feel overwhelmed and also responsible to meet their expectations now with Season 2. I am hopeful that the show will do well like its first season and keep the audience intrigued and engrossed in the coming days,” said Gor.
