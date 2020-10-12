MUMBAI — After a year as rough as 2020, there is a greater demand for films that can give people a good time. Zee Studios’ rib-tickler “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is a family entertainer eyeing a Diwali release.
Nov. 13 is the film’s release date as per a quirky poster, and the cast includes Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna and Vanshikha Sharma.
An unlikely comedy about a wedding detective on the hunt soon turns into a hilarious chase game between Bajpayee and Dosanjh. Celebrating the simplicity of a bygone era—the 1990s—sets the movie apart. The makers are confident that the film is releasing on Diwali and will give viewers the much-needed respite.
