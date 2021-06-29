MUMBAI — Some of the popular actors from the film industry, who have recently worked in Amazon Prime Video series, have joined hands to help spread awareness on the need for Covid-19 vaccination. Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vidya Balan, among others, have come together to create awareness about Covid-19 and need of getting vaccinated.
In a heartfelt video message on the social media platforms of Amazon Prime Video, the actors encouraged fellow citizens to get their COVID-19 vaccination shots at the earliest and win the fight against the pandemic. #Unite2FightCorona
The messages, delivered in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, are a positive step to put in place a sustained public service campaign to get on-board India’s massive population with getting vaccinated. With the country being massively hit by the second wave of COVID-19 and a third wave being anticipated, the importance of getting inoculated is immense.
“To keep your family safe and protect them is no less than a mission. Register yourself at cowin.gov.in for vaccination. Vaccine ki vaar, covid ki haar!” says Manoj Bajpayee, whose recent role as Shrikant Tiwari in “The Family Man Season 2” on Prime Video has received huge popular acclaim.
Vidya Balan, whose environmental thriller, “Sherni,” has also opened recently, calls on people to get inoculated without any delay. “Covid will not stand in the face of inoculation. So go and get whatever vaccine is available right now, don’t delay it any further,” she urges.
“As soon as you get the opportunity, get yourself vaccinated,” appeals Pankaj Tripathi, a.k.a. Kaleen Bhaiya, of “Mirzapur.” His co-star in the series, Rasika Dugal adds, “Please go ahead and take your shot. Don’t take any chances, take the vaccine instead!”
Apart from them, the video, shot across languages, also features Bani J., Prithviraj Sukumaran, Arya, Priyamani, Kirti Kulhari, Puneet Rajkumar and Devdarshini.
“Vaccines are absolutely safe and very important if we have to fight COVID together. So, let’s defeat COVID by getting vaccinated,” declares Jaideep Ahlawat, the Hathiram of “Paatal Lok.” “So register yourself on the Cowin platform and book your vaccination slot today. Vaccines are an important weapon in our fight against the novel coronavirus. We are in this together and let us win this fight, one shot at a time!!”
