MUMBAI—“PM Narendra Modi,” though a biopic about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has many characters around him also play crucial roles. And the influential character of Amit Shah will be played by Manoj Joshi.
The veteran actor has done a lot of research on the character. He said, “I think this is a great opportunity for me as an actor. When Sandip Ssingh called me for the role, I immediately said yes. This is one of the most important roles in the film, and I will give my best to it.”
Ssingh added, “This was one of the important roles in the film and nobody better than Manoj Joshi could have done it. He is one of the most talented and hardworking actors. It is a great experience working with him.”
Boman Irani, Suresh Oberoi, Zarina Wahab, Darshan Kumar and Barkha Bisht are also in the cast. The makers unveiled the first look and poster of the film in January in 23 languages.
