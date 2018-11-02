MUMBAI— Yash Raj Films’ mega-action adventure “Thugs of Hindostan,” about an epic war and adventure on the high seas, is releasing this Diwali. YRF is now releasing the teaser of “Manzoor-E-Khuda,” a patriotic dance number that salutes the spirit of freedom and has Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh dancing on it.
Said director Vijay Krishan Acharya: “This song comes at a crucial turning point in the film and it had to be a powerful song. I think its lyrics, composition, and vocals have created an overwhelming effect, making this salute to being free an incredibly special song. We love the song, and we are certain that the audiences will love the spirit of freedom in it.”
As we all know, the “Thugs” take on the mighty British empire in the film. Chinni and Rekha Prakash, who are known for their unique choreography that always becomes a huge talking point, have directed it. Sukhwinder Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Shreya Ghoshal have sung this song composed by Ajay-Atul and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. A highlight was that this is the first song recorded by Chauhan after her pregnancy and she came with her baby to the studio!
