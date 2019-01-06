MUMBAI— Zee Studios’ Marathi film “Anandi Gopal” is slated to release Feb. 15. The film is a biography based on the life of Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi, who was the first lady doctor from India.
Joshi, who stood against all the odds to get educated and became a doctor, set an example and inspired generations to come. In times, when gender equality and feminism are raised at almost every forum and podium, a couple in the 1800s practiced and fought for these very ideas. Anandi Gopal is a love story more than a biopic, about the struggle of a husband to teach his wife and her response and determination to become the first Indian female doctor.
Directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, it is produced by Zee Studios Marathi, Fresh Lime Films and Namah Pictures. In that context, it is interesting to know that at least in Joshi’s homeland Maharashtra, there are more female medical students now every year vis-à-vis males.
Yogesh Soman and Geetanjali Kulkarni play key roles.
