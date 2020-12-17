MUMBAI—After the huge success of “Letsup,” which is an infotainment and news App with more than 9 lakh downloads on Playstore, well-known entrepreneur and producer Narendra Firodia and Startup Studio founder Rahul Narvekar are ready to enter the streaming Industry with the launch of their new OTT platform, “Letsflix.”
“Letsup” recently won the “AatmaNirbhar App Award” under the “AatmaNirbhar (Self-Reliant) Bharat App Innovative Challenge” and the new platform will be a regional OTT platform that will stream Marathi movies, web series and original content.
Producer Narendra Firodia is the founder of many successful business ventures like Sohamm and Anushka Motion Pictures. He is also the president and sponsor of Maharashtra’s biggest stage-play competition, “Ahmednagar Mahakarandak.” Along with these ventures, he has also produced Marathi films like “Aga Bai Arechyaa 2” and “Triple Seat.”
Rahul Narvekar is also associated with this venture. Narvekar started his journey as a scriptwriter in the early ‘90s with Anurag Kashyap and Vijay Mourya. Later, he began a new journey in the startup industry. He is also the co-founder of startups like fashionandyou.com and indianroots.com. and the founder of Startup Studio and India Network.
Said Firodia, “When we begin something new, we face challenges. But we also have a talented team with us, so we are very positive and optimistic about the future. We are ready to face these challenges and give the best content to our audience. In India, every state has its own film industry. Our focus will be on regional content and we will start with Marathi content. For those who want to create films, web series and short films, or those who are looking for a platform to release it, we will give our platform to showcase their work.”
The main motive behind starting this Marathi OTT platform, Narvekar added, was that, in one year, the two realized that people prefer video format compared to text format. “Also, there is no OTT platform for Marathi, so we also wanted to fill this gap. Letsup also has users outside India, so to present our Marathi songs and films to this Marathi generation born and brought up abroad, we could introduce Marathi content to them and create a liking for it.”
