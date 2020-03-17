MUMBAI — If told well—read in an unobjectionable, clean if naughty manner—a story on the birds and bees is welcomed now with open arms. We would rather not give credit to the web series and short films on such subjects because most of them are tailored to global, rather than Indian audiences, and have a restricted reach compared to movies. Of course, the visuals and the expletives and other boldness are also spawned—as of now at least!—from the non-existence of censorship on the OTT platform.
The piquant part is that the cinema-going audience is the most ruthless censor of all because they snip off from their radar any film they find unacceptable. Ribald has its limits, but invoking disgust or loathing for something as natural as sex is a totally different issue.
As early as in 1978, B.R. Chopra’s “Pati Patni Aur Who” did very well in those conservative times and even had a sanitized and inept remake now in 2019. The earlier film had followed the Hollywood genre of infidelity movies, especially with its tangy end that showed that libidinous men will always remain so for all time.
In the first decade of the millennium, “Masti” (2004) and “No Entry” (2005) brought in infidelity again. They did well and very well respectively.
In 2005, also came “Salaam Namaste,” which found limited but definite urban approval in many parts of India, with its living-in concept and pregnancy out of wedlock. But these films can be at best called precursors and that too, only in their themes, as they were not all that revolutionary and also had a ‘moralistic” culmination despite the fairly naughty and bold narration.
It was the 2012 Shoojit Sircar film “Vicky Donor” that was the real McCoy, as the Americans put it. The debut film of Ayushmann Khurrana (soon to be a regular ambassador of lighthearted cinema for social change) examined this dicey topic of sperm donation with a beautiful blend of laughs and seriousness.
What could have turned out to be a sleazy comedy became a squeaky-clean endorser of a social need that was taboo to discuss in 2012 India. Starting out with near-empty theatres in the morning shows, this John Abraham home production saw packed audiences by evening, thanks to word-of-mouth.
The first definite indication that a well-made ribald comedy could be accepted by both the single-screen and multiplex audiences had come with the 2013 “Grand Masti” in 2013. Old couples and groups of same-sex friends of all ages were a common sight in the theatres as it careened towards the 100 crore benchmark—an incredible feat for a film of this genre.
In 2014, a Punjabi girl, jilted at the altar, defiantly goes alone on a “honeymoon” and even stays in the same service apartments as a bunch of men abroad. This gutsy behavior and other points of view of this single lady were welcomed by the gradually evolving audiences in “Queen,” which is claimed, as per some authorities, to be the biggest hit of that year in terms of ROI (the old parameter of “Return on Investment).
Pre-marital sex among college students was also accepted in the bigger context of a turbulent romance in the 2014 “2 States,” a sign of welcoming a welcome change. A year later, body-shaming was shamed in the earthy romance “Dum Laga Ke Haisha,” the story of an overweight spouse, given in marriage to an uneducated man because he deserves no choice of his own for a life-partner.
How the girl wins over the man to accept her as she is, and how they cement a bond was the winning USP of the film, featuring Khurrana again. Bhumi Pednekar was the spouse.
The audacious “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” in 2017 discussed impotency, and the second Khurrana- Pednekar film passed at the b-o. too. Its sequel, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,” just released in 2020, has been appreciated. But homosexuality still has a limited audience, and the film has not done as well as the predecessor, though it has found approval among discerning audiences.
In 2018, came what was possibly the boldest and most endearing film to prove how mature and evolved the Indian audience had become over the years—“Badhaai Ho.” Khurrana played a distressed young man in love who finds that his middle-aged parents are now going to have another baby (he already has a teenage brother). The social ramifications were boldly talked about in this entertainer with a heart of gold, and the film became, for its scale, a blockbuster!
Going one step bolder was “De De Pyaar De,” in which a middle-aged divorcee falls in love with a girl as old as his children, has his ex-wife’s approval but had to make his kids accept a second mommy. This was in stark contrast to films like “Gumrah” (1963), “Badaltey Rishtey” (1978), “Woh 7 Din” (1983) and “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” (1999) where the straying spouse returned home.
Also successful but not as well-made movie was “Luka Chhupi” about how living-in could be acceptable even in a small-town as a test for a sound marital outcome.
In “Kabir Singh,” the hero asks a film actress if she will sleep with him, no strings attached, whenever he “feels the need” for sex. Despite the flak the film got for various issues, it did “rousing” business, (pun unintended) clearly suggesting that such “machismo” could be accepted as a kink in a person rather than be loathed as a distasteful deviance.
Clearly, the birds are chirping and the bees are droning, as they have been freed from the closet of decades.
